INDIA

Uttar Pradesh: New Rs 40 crore project to connect Haryana with Jewar Airport, here's all you need to know

On one hand, the distance between the airport and Haryana and Uttar Pradesh via Khurja will be reduced. On the other hand, several districts of Haryana will be connected, giving new momentum to social and industrial development.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 07:13 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: New Rs 40 crore project to connect Haryana with Jewar Airport, here's all you need to know
Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida residents will now find it easier to reach Jewar via Haryana and Khurja. To improve connectivity from Jewar to Noida Airport, Rs 40 crore will be spent on road widening and beautification. On Thursday, Jewar Block Pramukh Munni Devi Pahariya and MLA Dhirendra Singh inaugurated the construction work with traditional rituals.

A large number of local residents were present on this occasion. Jewar MLA said after the widening of this road connecting Haryana, excellent connectivity to Noida Airport will be achieved. On one hand, the distance between the airport and Haryana and Uttar Pradesh via Khurja will be reduced. On the other hand, several districts of Haryana will be connected, giving new momentum to social and industrial development.

Benefits for farmers, traders, and industry

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh explained that after connecting with Noida Airport, farmers, traders, and industries will directly benefit. This road will not only connect strongly with Jewar and surrounding industrial areas but also improve connectivity with Delhi-NCR and other districts of western Uttar Pradesh. Investment in the region will be promoted. Employment opportunities for youth will be created. Farmers will save time in reaching markets. It is notable that Jewar Airport is set to start this year.

The upcoming Jewar Airport, the fifth in Uttar Pradesh, is a major development, offering flights to various global destinations. Built on a PPP model, it will alleviate the load on Delhi Airport and accelerate development in the surrounding areas. The government is prioritizing several projects in this region, aiming to elevate Noida and Greater Noida to international prominence. The optimism surrounding these developments is high, with expectations of significant growth and progress in the area.

Infrastructure development and future prospects

The road widening and beautification project, with a budget of Rs 40 crore, is a significant step towards enhancing the infrastructure in the region. The project is expected to boost investment in the area, creating job opportunities for young people. Farmers will benefit from quicker access to markets, enhancing their trade capabilities.

 

