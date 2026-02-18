FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Uttar Pradesh: New industrial hub to be developed in Kanpur's Ghatampur with over Rs 14 crore investment

The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) is also working on a master plan for 2031, which includes modernizing villages and designating land for residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial purposes.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 07:25 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: New industrial hub to be developed in Kanpur's Ghatampur with over Rs 14 crore investment
The Industry Department has accelerated efforts to develop a new industrial area in Tahraapur, Ghataampur, covering over 55.5 hectares. The initial phase involves constructing a boundary wall and leveling the land, with a proposed budget of over Rs 14 crore. The Uttar Pradesh Small Industries Corporation is spearheading this project, aiming to create a modern Integrated Industrial Park.

The proposal has been sent to the government for approval, and work is expected to commence next month.

Infrastructure and planning

The industrial area is designed to accommodate 125-150 industrial plots, aligning with the government's goal of promoting rural development and employment generation under the MSME Department. This initiative may also be integrated into the Employment and Industrial Zone announced in the state budget.

The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) is also working on a master plan for 2031, which includes modernizing villages and designating land for residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial purposes.

Upcoming projects in the region

The KDA plans to develop a Greater Kanpur area spanning 5,000 acres, an Aero City covering 300 acres, and four industrial areas across approximately 850 acres. These projects aim to boost economic growth, create employment opportunities, and improve infrastructure in the region. The development of these projects is contingent upon government approval and adherence to regulatory frameworks

