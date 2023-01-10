Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh: Molestation case accused arrested again for sexually abusing victim while out on bail

Officials said that the accused, identified as Anas, was arrested and sent to jail two years ago after a girl filed a molestation case against him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Molestation case accused arrested again for sexually abusing victim while out on bail
File Photo/Representative Image

In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a man has been arrested again for allegedly molesting the victim and threatening her to withdraw the case. The man was recently released on bail in a case of molestation of a schoolgirl.

Officials said that the accused, identified as Anas, was arrested by Kanpur police and sent to jail two years ago after a girl filed a molestation case against him. The victim, a school girl had filed a molestation case against a young man two years ago. The incident took place at a school in the Metropolis area of Kanpur. It was alleged that he was following the girl for two years. The accused allegedly flirted with the girl in school and also tried to rape her, the police said. 

READ | Sankranti 2023 Special Trains from Visakhapatnam in January, check full schedule

When the girl informed her parents about the incident, her father approached the police and lodged a complaint. On the basis of this, he was arrested and later sent to jail, officials said. They said that the accused was released on bail recently. After his release from jail, he allegedly started following the girl at the school and molested her again. 

The accused allegedly threatened to withdraw the case, the police said. "The girl's family after coming to know about this approached the police and lodged a complaint. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Naubasta Police Station, and the accused was arrested on Sunday," Additional DCP Kanpur City Ankita Singh told ANI. 

READ | Indonesia rocked by 7.7 magnitude earthquake, tremors felt over 2000 kilometers

"We went through the accused's criminal record and found three complaints lodged by the victim's family in the same matter. We are going to extern him from district limits," ADCP Singh added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.