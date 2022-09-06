Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack: Know all about BJP leader’s life

BJP MLA Arvind Giri, who was a prominent leader in Uttar Pradesh, died of a heart attack on September 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack: Know all about BJP leader’s life
BJP MLA Arvind Giri (Photo - ANI)

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Arvind Giri, who has been an MLA in Uttar Pradesh for multiple terms, has died of a heart attack today, September 6. He was a prominent leader in the state, and his death was condoled by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to reports, Giri was taken to the hospital after experiencing discomfort. The BJP leader died on the way near Sitapur while being taken for treatment to Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday condoled the demise of the BJP MLA. "The demise of BJP MLA from Gola assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri district Arvind Giri ji is unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unfathomable loss. Om Shanti."

Who was BJP MLA Arvind Giri?

Arvind Giri was a prominent face of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and had been a crucial part of state politics for many years. He was a five-term MLA from the Gola Gokrannath assembly constituency in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Giri was 65 years old and had held his title as an MLA for more than two decades. He started his profession in the agriculture sector after graduating from the Christian College in Lucknow in 1985, after which he started his political career.

Though he was a strong candidate for BJP for many years, Arvind Giri also had several criminal charges attached to him. According to media reports, Giri had six criminal cases filed against him during his political career.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Bengaluru rains: 2 km long traffic jams, disrupted drinking water supply; know latest updates

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.