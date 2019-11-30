Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped, set ablaze in Sambhal; succumbs to injuries

Preceding the murder and rape of 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Telangana which is causing a nationwide outrage, a minor girl was allegedly raped and set on fire in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh by her neighbour, the police said. She succumbed to her injuries in Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

The victim, a 16-year-old minor girl, was raped by her neighbour and then set on fire. On November 21, the victim was alone in the house when the neighbour forced his way into her home and sexually assaulted her. Her parents had gone to attend a family function in another village when the incident happened.

Following the incident, the girl threatened to file a police complaint, when the accused poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze.

The girl was rushed to a district hospital after receiving 70% burn injuries. She was then transferred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she died after 9 days of treatment.

Alok Jaiswal, ASP, Sambhal said,"Incident happened on Nov 21 in Nakhasa. The victim was then burnt using kerosene oil. She was transferred to Safdurjung Hospital, Delhi where she died after 9 days of treatment. Matter sent to fast track court"

On Thursday, a woman veterinary doctor's burnt body was found in the Ranga Reddy district in Telangana and a case under the relevant sections was registered by the state police. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The Cyberabad police on Friday had arrested four people - Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu in connection with the case. They will be produced before the court on Saturday.

Addressing the media, the police informed that revealed the names of the arrested people, adding that it will request for the case to be heard in a fast-track court. "Request will be made to handover the case to the fast track court, Mahbubnagar to expedite the prosecution for maximum punishment to the accused persons," an official said.