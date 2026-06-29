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Uttar Pradesh: Minor allegedly kidnapped, forced to eat beef, pressured to convert in Kanpur

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Uttar Pradesh: Minor allegedly kidnapped, forced to eat beef, pressured to convert in Kanpur

A 17-year-old girl has alleged that she was kidnapped, kept in captivity for almost a week and was physically tortured only for force conversion of her religion, police said on Sunday. The police have arrested one accused in connection with the case.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 11:57 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Minor allegedly kidnapped, forced to eat beef, pressured to convert in Kanpur
A minor has alleged that she was forced to convert, recited religious verses in Kanpur (representational image)
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A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where a 17-year-old girl has alleged that she was kidnapped, kept in captivity for almost a week and was physically tortured only for force conversion of her religion, police said on Sunday. The police have arrested one accused in connection with the case.

In the complaint filed by the girl's family in Rawatpur, it has been claimed that she left home on June 21 after receiving a call from a youth identified as Armaan, a resident of Chamanganj. She had recently met this man at Kargil Park in Moti Jheel.

According to the police, the two met again near the Namak Factory crossing, before she was abducted. The girl alleged that Armaan arrived in a car with two unknown men, took her around different areas of the city and later detained her at his residence in a Muslim-majority locality.

During questioning, the girl told investigators that Armaan and his family allegedly forced her to recite religious verses, sign documents written in Urdu and eat beef, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

The girl alleged that she was physically assaulted while being held against her will and was branded with a heated iron tong. She further claimed that the accused threatened to kill her and her family, and warned that she would be sold if she failed to comply with their demands.

She managed to escape from captivity and returned home on Saturday, after which her family lodged a complaint with the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said an FIR has been registered against the main accused, Armaan, along with his parents and sister, based on the complaint filed by the girl's father.

He said Armaan was arrested on Sunday and is being questioned. According to the preliminary investigation, the accused and the victim were acquainted before the incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

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