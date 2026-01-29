Uttar Pradesh: Meerut-Mawana-Pauri road to get makeover, government allocates Rs 39.34 crore for transformation, check details

The tender process for the project is expected to be completed by January 31, after which the selected contractor will begin work on the project.

The Mawana Road in Meerut is set to undergo a significant transformation, with the widening and strengthening work expected to begin soon. The 5.5 km stretch from Zeromile to Yashoda Kunj will be widened from 14 meters to 17 meters, with the help of a budget of Rs 39.34 crore.

Tender process completed, work to start soon

The tender process for the project is expected to be completed by January 31, after which the selected contractor will begin work on the project. The widening and strengthening work will include the construction of a divider, as well as the shifting of utility lines, including power poles. The cost of the project also includes the expenses for the energy department and the forest department.

Diviader construction work behind schedule

However, the construction of the divider, which is being carried out by MDA, is already behind schedule. The work was expected to be completed by December, but only 70% of the work has been completed so far. The old divider is being demolished and a new one is being constructed in its place.

RCC culvert to be constructed

As part of the widening work, a new RCC culvert will be constructed in place of the old arch culvert near the BSNL telephone exchange. This will help to resolve the problem of waterlogging in the area. The new culvert will be two meters wide and will be constructed using a box-type design.

The residents of the area are hoping that the widening and strengthening work will improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in the area. The project is expected to benefit thousands of commuters who use the Mawana Road daily.

Traffic diversion plan to be implemented

The authorities are expected to implement a traffic diversion plan to minimize disruptions during the construction work. The plan will be put in place to ensure that the work is completed as soon as possible, and with minimal inconvenience to the public.