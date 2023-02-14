Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: MBBS student steals jewellery to recover Rs 15 lakh tuition fee lost in online gambling

Rohan Kumar lost Rs 15 lakh that his family had given him for living and tuition fees due to his online betting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

A 22-year-old Russian student pursuing an MBBS degree has been detained along with a friend for accused of stealing jewellery from a neighbor's home worth lakhs of rupees. Rohan Kumar, a student who recently finished the first year of his medical programme, returned to India from Russia, according to SP (city) Arpit Vijay Vargiya.

He lost Rs 15 lakh that his family had given him for living and tuition fees due to his online betting. Together with his friend Amit Kumar, a second-year D-pharmacy student, Rohan created a scheme to rob his neighbor's home in order to get the money back.

"On February 10, the duo entered the house from the terrace at night when the owner, Laxmi Rani, who works as a teacher, was out and decamped with gold and silver jewellery," the SP said.

The following day, the victim brought a police complaint to Nagar Kotwali police station. Police were able to identify the two suspects after looking through local CCTV footage.

Rohan consumed a gold chain in an effort to flee the police raid on his house. Nevertheless, he was apprehended and taken to the hospital, where the X-ray report revealed that he had jewellery in his stomach. His residence was also searched for the looted jewellery.

SHO Mahaveer Chauhan said, "Rohan is currently lodged in jail. We will wait for him to naturally expel the chain, otherwise we`ll take him to the hospital for a surgery to extricate the same."

(With inputs from IANS)

