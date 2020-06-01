Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out at cloth factory in Noida Sector 64

A massive fire broke out on Monday morning at an export company's factory located in Noida - Sector 64. According to sources, as many as 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The factory belonged to a company called 'Radiant Expo Vision' which deals with cloth manufacturing and export business.

Officials confirmed that the fire had broken out at the factory last night but the flames intensified this morning, forcing them to call for more manpower to bring the inferno down under control.

Further details are awaited.