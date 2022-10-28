Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out after gas pipeline explosion in Moradabad | Photo: Twitter/@VivekBa24442430

A gas pipeline burst, causing a massive fire to start in the Katgarh region on Friday around 4 p.m, Jagran reported. The accident took place right in front of MH Petrol Pump in the region of Karula, close to the Katghar police station in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, Amarujala reported. The authorities were contacted as the panic in the area escalated after the Torrent gas pipeline broke.

The police and the fire brigade personnel arrived at the scene after being notified of the incident. Even after three hours, the fire could not be put out despite the fire brigade's best attempts to control it with water. Following this, the pipeline digging was started by summoning JCB, and the representatives of the torrent company were also alerted. Finally, the fire was put out by more than 20 members of the fire brigade.

Due to the fire, the Sambhal double gate bridge was closed two kilometres in advance, halting all traffic on the Sambhal road. The police evicted hundreds of houses up to 200 metres away due to security. Akhilesh Bhadauria, the city's chief of police, confirmed that the fire had been put out and that a leak in the Torrent gas pipeline was to blame.

The supply has been halted by immediately calling the Torrent company's employees. The company is attempting to stop the leak. Additionally, SP City Akhilesh Bhadauria, ADM City Alok Kumar Verma, and CO Katghar Shailja Mishra were also present at the scene.

