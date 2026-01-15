FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Uttar Pradesh: Manipur to get 15-km-long new Southern bypass, built with cost of Rs 55 crore, to connect with state highway, check details

The bypass will pass through the southern part of the city, connecting the State Four-Lane Highway and reducing traffic congestion.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 07:02 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Manipur to get 15-km-long new Southern bypass, built with cost of Rs 55 crore, to connect with state highway, check details
The long-awaited construction of the southern bypass in Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh, is finally set to begin. The state government has sanctioned a budget of ₹55 crore for the first phase of the project. The Public Works Department (PWD) has completed the tender process and other formalities, paving the way for the project's implementation.

Relief from traffic congestion

The new bypass is expected to provide significant relief to commuters and residents of Mainpuri, who often face heavy traffic congestion on the Bhogang-Shikohabad State Four-Lane Highway. With the bypass, heavy vehicles will be diverted away from the city, reducing traffic pressure and minimizing the risk of accidents.

The first phase of the project involves constructing a 15.150 km-long road, with a width of 10 meters. The bypass will pass through the southern part of the city, connecting the State Four-Lane Highway and reducing traffic congestion. A major bridge will also be built over the Eshan River, near the village of Divannapur Chowdhary.

Land acquisition underway

Following the completion of the tender process, the land acquisition process has begun. The administration is identifying and compensating landowners in nine villages under Bhogang tehsil and one village under Sadar tehsil. The villages affected by the project include Merapur Sujapur, Sivaai Bhadaura, Byoti Khurd, Tikasuri, Divannapur Chowdhary, Rajalpur, Ajitganj, Kachpura, Manchana, and Audenya Padriya.

Construction to begin in April

The PWD is optimistic that construction work will begin in April, pending government approval for land acquisition. Executive Engineer AK Arun stated that the department is prepared to complete the project on time.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
