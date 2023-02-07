Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Man sets himself on fire inside Badaun police station

According to doctors, he has about 80% burn injuries and is in severe condition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

A young man, Shree Pal, immolated himself inside a police station in Badaun after he was booked by the police, following a spat with his cousin.

He was rushed to the hospital where his condition remains critical.

Doctors said that he has sustained nearly 80 per cent burn injuries and is in critical condition.

Kunwar Pal, Shree Pal`s brother, said, "Police had beaten my brother earlier and had taken money from us to release him. They were continuously torturing us and demanding more money. I even met a senior police officer but no action was taken against the local policemen, who are responsible for my brother`s condition. Strict action should be taken against them."

According to Kunwar Pal, though both parties were booked, the police slapped stringent sections against Shree Pal.

On Monday evening, Shree Pal poured kerosene on his body and entered the Sahaswan police station shouting that the policemen were deliberately framing him and set himself on fire. He was rescued and rushed to the medical college.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) O.P. Singh met Shree Pal at the hospital and spoke to him.

The SSP later said, "A man, who had a quarrel with his cousin over a land-related dispute, set himself on fire inside the Sahaswan police station to put pressure on police as a cross FIR was registered against him. We are carrying out further investigation in this case."

