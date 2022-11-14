Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh: Man rapes college student in Unnao after taking ‘energy enhancing pills’; victim dies

A college student was raped by a man inside her home after the accused had taken energy-enhancing pills in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Man rapes college student in Unnao after taking ‘energy enhancing pills’; victim dies
Representational image

In a shocking incident emerging from Uttar Pradesh, a college student died in the Unnao district after she was brutally raped inside her own home by a 25-year-old man. The girl was a second-year college student, as per police reports.

The victim was reportedly alone at home when the accused, a college student in Unnao, reached her residence and allegedly raped her. The body of the victim was discovered later in the day by her younger sister, the police said.

When her younger sister returned home, she found the victim unconscious and bleeding from her private parts. The police were informed and they took her to a district hospital where the doctors declared her dead, he added.

The post-mortem confirmed rape. Excessive bleeding owing to serious injury in her private parts caused her death, the police said. Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Shankar said the victim's father had alleged that a 28-year-old neighbour and a 65-year-old woman were involved in the incident.

"However, based on data retrieved from the mobile phone of the deceased we have arrested Raj Gautam (25). He knew the victim and has confessed to the crime," the police officer said, adding investigations have not found involvement of the 28-year-old neighbour and 65-year-old woman.

The 25-year-old accused man was arrested by the police and was taken in for questioning. During the police interrogation, the accused revealed that he had consumed two energy-enhancing pills before heading to the girl’s house.

The police said that the girl had died after the rape due to excessive bleeding, shock, and hemorrhage. The accused confessed to raping the college student, which caused her severe bleeding. After the girl was unconscious, the accused fled the scene.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | She fought for him with her family but he copped her into 35 pieces

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple's wall, ceiling decorated with 550 gold layers, IN PICS
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 expected today for over 4 lakh candidates at bpsc.bih.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.