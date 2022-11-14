Uttar Pradesh: Man rapes college student in Unnao after taking ‘energy enhancing pills’; victim dies

Representational image

In a shocking incident emerging from Uttar Pradesh, a college student died in the Unnao district after she was brutally raped inside her own home by a 25-year-old man. The girl was a second-year college student, as per police reports.

The victim was reportedly alone at home when the accused, a college student in Unnao, reached her residence and allegedly raped her. The body of the victim was discovered later in the day by her younger sister, the police said.

When her younger sister returned home, she found the victim unconscious and bleeding from her private parts. The police were informed and they took her to a district hospital where the doctors declared her dead, he added.

The post-mortem confirmed rape. Excessive bleeding owing to serious injury in her private parts caused her death, the police said. Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Shankar said the victim's father had alleged that a 28-year-old neighbour and a 65-year-old woman were involved in the incident.

"However, based on data retrieved from the mobile phone of the deceased we have arrested Raj Gautam (25). He knew the victim and has confessed to the crime," the police officer said, adding investigations have not found involvement of the 28-year-old neighbour and 65-year-old woman.

The 25-year-old accused man was arrested by the police and was taken in for questioning. During the police interrogation, the accused revealed that he had consumed two energy-enhancing pills before heading to the girl’s house.

The police said that the girl had died after the rape due to excessive bleeding, shock, and hemorrhage. The accused confessed to raping the college student, which caused her severe bleeding. After the girl was unconscious, the accused fled the scene.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | She fought for him with her family but he copped her into 35 pieces