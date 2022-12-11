Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh: Man pretends to be 'inspector' for free fare in public transport; arrested

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar resident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 06:30 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Man pretends to be 'inspector' for free fare in public transport; arrested
Uttar Pradesh: Man pretends to be 'inspector' for free fare in public transport; arrested

The police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, have detained a man who was misusing his fake uniform by posing as a sub-inspector while wearing a police uniform. According to reports, the accused has been identified as a Muzaffarnagar resident. According to media reports, the phoney sub-inspector used to wander the market for days while donning a fake uniform.

The moment the police noticed him, they launched an investigation and eventually arrested the man. The accused was allegedly found wandering around Takshashila Colony's medical area of Meerut Police Station. The accused identified himself as a sub-inspector while flaunting a police uniform. He identified himself as Chavez and said he was a Muzaffarnagar resident when the police enquired, Aaj Tak reported.

The uniform had a nametag with Rajendra Singh's name on it. He was introducing himself as an inspector to civilians. He was revealed to be a counterfeiter when the police at the police station learned about it. Chavez admitted to wearing a uniform to avoid having to pay a fare when using a vehicle and to misuse the police uniform for his own gain when the police questioned him.

Maqsood, Chavez's father, resides in Muzaffarnagar's Madina Colony Civil Line. The police have taken action and filed a case against the accused Chavez.

READ | 'Give Rs 26 lakhs or I will kill your family,' Gurugram teen posing as Lawrence Bishnoi gang member threatens HR

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Who is Sohrab Mirza, Sania Mirza's ex-fiance before she met Shoaib Malik?
Diwali 2022: From handmade truffles to skincare products, perfect gifts to make festival special
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.