Uttar Pradesh: Man pretends to be 'inspector' for free fare in public transport; arrested

The police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, have detained a man who was misusing his fake uniform by posing as a sub-inspector while wearing a police uniform. According to reports, the accused has been identified as a Muzaffarnagar resident. According to media reports, the phoney sub-inspector used to wander the market for days while donning a fake uniform.

The moment the police noticed him, they launched an investigation and eventually arrested the man. The accused was allegedly found wandering around Takshashila Colony's medical area of Meerut Police Station. The accused identified himself as a sub-inspector while flaunting a police uniform. He identified himself as Chavez and said he was a Muzaffarnagar resident when the police enquired, Aaj Tak reported.

The uniform had a nametag with Rajendra Singh's name on it. He was introducing himself as an inspector to civilians. He was revealed to be a counterfeiter when the police at the police station learned about it. Chavez admitted to wearing a uniform to avoid having to pay a fare when using a vehicle and to misuse the police uniform for his own gain when the police questioned him.

Maqsood, Chavez's father, resides in Muzaffarnagar's Madina Colony Civil Line. The police have taken action and filed a case against the accused Chavez.

READ | 'Give Rs 26 lakhs or I will kill your family,' Gurugram teen posing as Lawrence Bishnoi gang member threatens HR