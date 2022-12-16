Uttar Pradesh: Man kills 1.5 year-old child in Saujhana Jhaya village, gets lynched by villagers

Representative Image

In Uttar Pradesh's Saujhana Jhaya village, a one-and-a-half-year-old child was hacked to death by an alcoholic. The accused, identified as Kaju, alias Kishanpal, took the child, who was playing outside his house, to a cane field and hacked him to death.

The family members started looking for the child after a while and found his body in the field and spotted the accused at some distance. The accused also attacked the villagers with a knife when they tried to stop him.

Superintendent of police (SP) city, Bulandshahr, Surendra Nath Tiwari said that the villagers thrashed Kishanpal after which police reached the spot and admitted him to the district hospital.

"Based on the complaint filed by the child's family members, a case has been registered under section 302 (murder) against the accused. However, he succumbed during treatment on Thursday," said SP.

The minor's body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, police said. The body of the accused has been sent for the post-mortem and his family has been informed, the SP said.