Uttar Pradesh: Man forces woman to inscribe his name on her private areas, arrested | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In horrifying incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man has been arrested for forcing a girl to inscribe his name with blade on her private parts.The accused had been identified as 25-year-old nursing student from a private institute from Lucknow. Following her being made to write his name on her private area, the accused allegedly recorded a video and posted it online. Both the victim and the accused were currently interning at CHC near the mall.

At knifepoint, the accused threatened the girl. If she didn't obey, he even threatened to kill her parents. The parents of the victim, a 21-year-old, filed an FIR against the suspect. The victim and the accused are both enrolled in a private Lucknow nursing program, according to the FIR.

ADCP West Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, said, "Avendra Sonwali, the alleged accused befriended the girl and secured her mobile number to execute his nefarious plans. He started talking to the girl through WhatsApp calls. He told the girl that he loved her and wanted to marry her even though the girl had not given her consent for the same. He also visited the room where the girl was staying and made some obscene videos at knife point. He threatened the victim to marry him or face the consequences."

According to the ADCP, he recently made a video call to the girl again and threatened to kill her and her parents if she did not agree to marry him. On the video conversation, he instructed the girl to show him her blood. The victim was forced to take up a blade by Avendra, who then slit her hand and chest to display her blood on camera.

After posting the video on social media, he informed the girl's parents, who then filed a complaint, according to an official statement. Police took action after recording the victim's statement in front of them and a magistrate.

