FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: Two major state capitals to be linked by THIS new 600 km expressway

Gold, Silver prices today, October 25: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik's bond hits breaking point, here's what happened

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank holidays: Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list here

UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya narrowly escapes collision with truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Chhath Puja 2025 Nahay Khay Wishes: Top 10 WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details

De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn charges whopping fee of Rs....R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh take home Rs...

Good News For South Gujarat Residents: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway portion near Ankleshwar to open soon by..., check route, completion date and more

FATF warns Pakistan over terror financing risks, says, 'Exit from greylist not bulletproof...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: Two major state capitals to be linked by THIS new 600 km expressway

14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: These two major state capitals to be

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank holidays: Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list here

Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: Two major state capitals to be linked by THIS new 600 km expressway

According to officials, the Lucknow-Bhopal expressway will be built along the lines of the Yamuna Expressway, and plans are in place to connect it from Lucknow to Kanpur via the two-lane highway and expressway.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 08:26 AM IST

14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: Two major state capitals to be linked by THIS new 600 km expressway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Plans are underway to construct a new expressway connecting the capitals of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow and Bhopal. Once completed, this major infrastructure project will significantly reduce travel time between the two cities and improve road connectivity across central India.

At present, the journey from Lucknow to Bhopal, covering roughly 600 kilometres, takes around 14 to 15 hours by road. However, with the construction of the new expressway, the same trip is expected to take just about seven hours, offering a faster and smoother travel experience for commuters.

According to initial reports, the Lucknow-Bhopal Expressway will be linked to three major highways, each consisting of four to six lanes. Construction work on various sections of these routes has already begun.

The expressway project is being developed in three segments:

  • Kanpur-Kabrai Highway
  • Kabrai-Sagar Highway
  • Sagar-Bhopal Highway

Together, these routes will form a continuous high-speed corridor connecting Lucknow and Bhopal via Bundelkhand.

A 124-kilometre highway is currently being built to connect the Naubasta Kanpur-Kabrai stretch, including a bypass at Kabrai to divert traffic away from populated areas. Another 245-kilometre four-lane highway is under construction from Kabrai to Sagar, while a 150-kilometre section will extend from Sagar to Bhopal.

The expressway will pass through several key districts such as Kanpur city, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, and Mahoba-ensuring better regional connectivity. The project is also expected to boost economic development in Bundelkhand by improving access between the two states.

Modelled on the Yamuna Expressway, the Lucknow-Bhopal Expressway will integrate with the existing Lucknow-Kanpur four-lane highway, providing a seamless route for long-distance travellers.

Work on this ambitious four-to six-lane expressway has been underway for the past five years. The total cost of the project is estimated at around Rs 11,000 crore.

Once completed, the Lucknow-Bhopal Expressway is expected to become an important link between northern and central India, enhancing trade, tourism, and regional development.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, more
Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar,
Kurnool bus accident: 16 challans, zero accountability, dark record behind inferno!
Kurnool bus accident: 16 challans, zero accountability, dark record for inferno!
India-EU trade deal soon? Piyush Goyal meets top officials ahead of key Brussels visit
India-EU trade deal soon? Piyush Goyal meets top European officials
Donald Trump's adviser's BIG statement on decision to terminate Canada trade talks: 'Canadians have been very difficult...'
Donald Trump's adviser's BIG statement on decision to terminate Canada talks
Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster
Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE