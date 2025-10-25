14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: Two major state capitals to be linked by THIS new 600 km expressway
According to officials, the Lucknow-Bhopal expressway will be built along the lines of the Yamuna Expressway, and plans are in place to connect it from Lucknow to Kanpur via the two-lane highway and expressway.
Plans are underway to construct a new expressway connecting the capitals of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow and Bhopal. Once completed, this major infrastructure project will significantly reduce travel time between the two cities and improve road connectivity across central India.
At present, the journey from Lucknow to Bhopal, covering roughly 600 kilometres, takes around 14 to 15 hours by road. However, with the construction of the new expressway, the same trip is expected to take just about seven hours, offering a faster and smoother travel experience for commuters.
According to initial reports, the Lucknow-Bhopal Expressway will be linked to three major highways, each consisting of four to six lanes. Construction work on various sections of these routes has already begun.
The expressway project is being developed in three segments:
Together, these routes will form a continuous high-speed corridor connecting Lucknow and Bhopal via Bundelkhand.
A 124-kilometre highway is currently being built to connect the Naubasta Kanpur-Kabrai stretch, including a bypass at Kabrai to divert traffic away from populated areas. Another 245-kilometre four-lane highway is under construction from Kabrai to Sagar, while a 150-kilometre section will extend from Sagar to Bhopal.
The expressway will pass through several key districts such as Kanpur city, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, and Mahoba-ensuring better regional connectivity. The project is also expected to boost economic development in Bundelkhand by improving access between the two states.
Modelled on the Yamuna Expressway, the Lucknow-Bhopal Expressway will integrate with the existing Lucknow-Kanpur four-lane highway, providing a seamless route for long-distance travellers.
Work on this ambitious four-to six-lane expressway has been underway for the past five years. The total cost of the project is estimated at around Rs 11,000 crore.
Once completed, the Lucknow-Bhopal Expressway is expected to become an important link between northern and central India, enhancing trade, tourism, and regional development.