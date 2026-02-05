FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow metro's East-West corridor construction gains momentum, first tender issued, check details

The corridor will have 12 stations, with five elevated stations from Basantkunj to Thakurganj and seven underground stations in the densely populated areas between Charbagh and Nawajgunj. The project is expected to be completed within five years.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 07:11 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow metro's East-West corridor construction gains momentum, first tender issued, check details
The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has selected a consultant for preparing the detailed design of the East-West Corridor of the Lucknow Metro project. The consultancy work has been awarded to Ayesa India Private Limited, a company specializing in infrastructure projects, including metro rail systems.

About Lucknow metro's East-West corridor

The East-West Corridor stretches from Charbagh to Basantkunj, covering a distance of 11.165 kilometers. The corridor will have 12 stations, with five elevated stations from Basantkunj to Thakurganj and seven underground stations in the densely populated areas between Charbagh and Nawajgunj. The project is expected to be completed within five years.

Ayesa India will assist UPMRC in preparing the detailed design of the underground metro stations and other aspects of the project. The consultancy contract is valued at Rs 15.90 crore, and the company will provide technical assistance and support to UPMRC during the construction phase. Ayesa India's expertise includes feasibility studies, detailed design, construction supervision, and project management for metro rail projects.

The project has received approval from the central government, with an estimated cost of Rs 5801 crore. The budget presented recently includes an allocation of Rs 1450 crore for the project, representing the central government's share. The project is expected to enhance connectivity and mobility in Lucknow, benefiting commuters and promoting economic growth in the region.

About Ayesa India

Ayesa India is a company with expertise in providing professional and technical assistance for infrastructure projects, including metro rail systems, railways, tunnels, highways, and waterways. The company has worked on several projects in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, and has a strong track record of delivering high-quality services.

Its corporate headquarters is located in Noida, and it has experience in preparing reports for commercial use, including passenger facilities.

