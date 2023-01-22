Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Airport to stop commercial night flights from THIS date, here’s why

Lucknow airport received environmental clearance from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to increase its annual passenger capacity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Representational Image

During the four months between February 23 and July 11, night flights will not be permitted at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. Airport officials have announced that no flights will take off or land between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In order to meet future demands with a growing number of passengers and cargo flow, the Lucknow airport will be expanding and upgrading its current runway (airside) during this time.

In a statement, the airport said, “During the four-month period, the airport will be undertaking various construction activities to upgrade the infrastructure on the airside which includes introduction of three new link taxiways, new ground lights for aircraft operations, runway end safety area made of sand and aircraft turn pad expansion.”

“We have informed the airlines about non-availability of the runway for 8.5 hours for them to facilitate the passengers accordingly,” the statement further added.

Environmental approval was granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change so that the airport could increase its annual passenger capacity from 4.5 million to 39 million, and its annual cargo capacity up to 0.25 million tonne per annum.

