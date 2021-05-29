Uttar Pradesh lockdown update: CM Yogi Adityanath to take decision on unlock soon? Here's what we know

With COVID-19 cases dipping in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is likely to make an announcement to unlock the state from June 1. According to reports, relaxations won't be awarded to districts that still have more active COVID cases.

India.com reported that the Uttar Pradesh government is likely to also open government and private offices with 33 percent attendance. However, the night curfew and restrictions will continue from 8 pm to 5 am. Reports also state that Yogi Adityanath has held a state cabinet meeting in this regard on Saturday and discussed the corona curfew matter in a review meeting.

The state health minister on Saturday also hinted at a gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

"A careful review of the COVID situation in both rural and urban areas of the state in the meetings held by chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath, along with the efforts of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC) to be constantly in touch with the COVID patients, both in-home isolation and those with minor symptoms, has made it possible to control the spread of coronavirus in the state," minister Jai Pratap Singh said.

The COVID-19 lockdown was earlier extended in the state to May 31.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, Jai Pratap Singh said that the Uttar Pradesh government had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, with around 5000-6000 sessions. Noting that the response to the drive was better in urban areas compared to rural regions, the minister said that the government noticed the gap and made it a point to ensure that the rural population gets vaccinated.