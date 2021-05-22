Uttar Pradesh lockdown: Partial coronavirus curfew extended till May 31

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the partial coronavirus curfew in the state till 7 am on May 31. A decision was taken in this regard following a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Kanpur.

Earlier, the UP government had imposed the restrictions till 7 am on May 24.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to safeguard the life and livelihood of people of the state. Keeping this in mind, the policy of partial coronavirus curfew was adopted," a state government statement said, adding that the measure gave positive results.

"In this regard, a decision has been taken to extend the partial coronavirus curfew in the state till 7 am on May 31," the statement added.

Essential services like Coronavirus vaccination drive, industrial activities, medical work etc will continue during the period, the statement said.

As per the restrictions that are currently in effect, all shops are closed in containment zones. Shopping malls, markets and restaurants (except for home delivery) are also shut across the state.

Outside the containment zones, essential shops such as medical stores, milk, vegetable and grocery shops are permitted to remain open.

Active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh dropped below 1 lakh on Saturday and settled at 94,482. The infection tally in the state mounted to 16,65,176 with 6,046 fresh cases, while 226 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,978.

Of the 226 new deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded 21 fatalities, followed by 14 in Varanasi and 12 in Gorakhpur and Kanpur and Meerut 10 each, among others, the UP government said in a statement.

Gorakhpur reported 755 new cases, Meerut 421, Deoria 292, Lucknow 291, Varanasi 231, Gautam Buddh Nagar 213 and Bulandshahr 201.