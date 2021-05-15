Uttar Pradesh lockdown: Partial coronavirus curfew extended till May 24

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am of 24 May. Earlier, the government had decided to increase the duration of the curfew till 7 am on May 17.

A decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As per the restrictions that are currently in effect, all shops are closed in containment zones. Shopping malls, markets and restaurants (except for home delivery) are also shut across the state.

Outside the containment zones, essential shops such as medical stores, milk, vegetable and grocery shops are permitted to remain open.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government would provide 3-kg wheat and 2-kg rice free of cost to the holders of 'antyodaya' and ration card for three months. This will benefit almost 15 crore people of the state.

He said daily-wage earners in urban areas would be given Rs 1,000 for one month. This will benefit around one crore people. The provision to arrange food for the needy should be done using community kitchens.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday registered 281 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll to 17,283, while the infection count climbed to 16,09,140 with 12,547 more cases, according to the official data.