Uttar Pradesh lockdown news: Yogi government announces complete lockdown on Sunday amid COVID-19 surge

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh announced a complete lockdown in the state on Sunday (April 18) in a bid to contain the COVID-19 surge. Those caught without a mask in Uttar Pradesh can face a fine of up to Rs 10,000, the Chief Minister ordered as part of new tougher rules. People caught without a mask will be fined Rs 1,000 the first time and Rs 10,000 the next.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday (April 15) announced that all schools and colleges in the state have been closed till May 15. Classes from 1 to 12 will not resume till the mid of the next month. Earlier, the government postponed the state Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12.

The government spokesman said that fresh dates for the examination would be announced sometime in May. Earlier, the board examinations were scheduled to begin on May 8. This is the second time that the Board exams have been deferred.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be held from April 24 but the dates were pushed ahead because of the Panchayat elections. The next date was May 8 which has now been put off.