Uttar Pradesh lockdown: Yogi government issues fresh directives, restricts number of people at weddings

The Uttar Pradesh government revised the lockdown guidelines in the state on Tuesday (May 18) and issued fresh directives keeping in view the case surge in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The state is under a corona curfew till 7 AM on May 24.

According to the new directives issued on Tuesday, a maximum of 25 people are allowed to take part in weddings and other functions in both open and closed spaces. Earlier on April 20, the Yogi Adityanath government had allowed a maximum of 50 people in enclosed places and 100 in open places for weddings while following all necessary precautions relating to COVID-19.

Issuing a letter to district officials, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said permission will be given for participation of maximum 25 invitees at a time for the wedding and other functions, both in open and enclosed places.

The Additional Chief Secretary also said that invitees will have to comply with COVID-appropriate protocols, with the use of masks and santisers.

However, the social distancing will have to be strictly followed while making seating arrangements, besides making proper arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness of toilets at the venue where the function is being organized.

Uttar Pradesh reported 8,737 new cases on Tuesday taking the statewide tally to 16,37,663, a senior government official said.

The state reported 255 fresh deaths taking the COVID-19 toll to 18,072, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The number of active cases has also come down to 1,36,342, he said, while adding that a total of 14,83,249 people have so far recovered and have been discharged from hospitals bringing the recovery rate in the state to 90.60 per cent.

Among the active cases, 99,891 are in home isolation, he said.

(With agency inputs)