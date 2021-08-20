Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 news: Lockdown on Sundays in Noida, other places lifted as Corona cases dip

Amid a drop in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, there won't be a weekend curfew on Sundays anymore and markets will open normally like weekdays in Noida and other parts of the state, the UP administration announced.

