Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 news: Lockdown on Sundays in Noida, other places lifted as Corona cases dip

UP Sunday lockdown lifted: Markets will open normally like weekdays in Noida and other parts of the state.


Updated: Aug 20, 2021, 02:51 PM IST

Amid a drop in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, there won't be a weekend curfew on Sundays anymore and markets will open normally like weekdays in Noida and other parts of the state, the UP administration announced.

“In the wake of drop in COVID-19 cases in the state, the weekend curfew on Sunday will not be imposed anymore. The markets will open normally like weekdays,” ANI tweeted.