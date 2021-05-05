Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: How to apply for e-pass for travel within the state

The Uttar Pradesh government on May 3 extended the COVID-induced lockdown in the state by two more days till 7 am of Thursday ( May 6).

It is to be noted that the restrictions imposed by the state government were slated to be lifted on May 4 but the curbs will now remain in place till May 6, 7 AM. “The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am has been extended for 48 hours. Now it will continue till May 6 till 7 am,” Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said. Sehgal added that the arrangement is for this week only.

Those who want to travel during the curfew to avail ‘essential’ services can apply for an e-pass by visiting the official portal of UP Govt Revenue Department — rahat.up.nic.in.

The e-pass will be valid for one day for travel within the district, and two days for inter-district movement.

Here is how to apply for an e-pass: 1. Visit the official website – rahat.up.nic.in

2. Go to the e-pass portal

3. Click on ‘Apply e-pass’

4. Submit the required details to generate an OTP

5. Fill the registration form

After submitting the form, the application will be reviewed by the administration, and those approved will get an SMS with the link to the online pass.

Those travelling within the state will be issued an e-pass by the sub-divisional magistrate. The Additional District Magistrate will issue an e-pass to those travelling out of the district. While for movement outside the state, the e-pass will be issued by district magistrates.

Documents required for e-pass:Documents including Aadhar or PAN card and GST-related papers (for commercial units) will be required for online application of the e-pass.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded 25,858 new daily cases and 352 fatalities on Tuesday, as per official government data. The active COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,72, 568 and the death toll mounted to 13,798 in the state.