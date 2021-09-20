Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: COVID-19 guidelines for weddings, gatherings revised- Check here

As the number of COVID cases across the country is now on a steady drop, many states are relaxing their lockdown and curfew guidelines. The government of Uttar Pradesh is also following a similar suit, by relaxing the guidelines for weddings and gatherings in the COVID atmosphere.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, has decided to increase the capacity of people allowed in wedding functions and other gatherings in the state. The state government has now allowed 100 people to attend weddings and other concerned functions.

According to the earlier guidelines, only 50 people were allowed in wedding functions in Uttar Pradesh due to the COVID situation in the state. As per the new guidelines, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in wedding functions in both open and enclosed spaces.

All the guests attending these functions will have to follow the COVID guidelines, including wearing masks at all times and using sanitizers. The guests and event organizers will also have to keep in mind the social distancing norms while arranging the function.

The organizer of the functions should further keep in mind that arrangements need to be made for the cleanliness and proper sanitation of the event. They will also have to make sure that the toilets are cleaned and are being sanitized frequently during the event.

Prior to the release of the wedding function guidelines in Uttar Pradesh, the state government had also decided to relax the night curfew timings in the state. Now, the night curfew timings in UP are from 11 pm to 6 am every day. Shopping malls and restaurants have also been allowed to stay open till 10.

The weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh has also been lifted and now, activities are allowed on Saturdays and Sundays as well, owing to the decrease in the number of COVID cases. The overall number of cases in India has decreased significantly and hence, many states are relaxing their COVID guidelines post the second wave.