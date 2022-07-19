Uttar Pradesh likely to receive extreme rainfall from today, check forecast

File Photo

Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing a "large deficient" of rainfall with barely 77.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 15. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the state is likely to receive extreme rainfall from today - July 19, 2022.

According to IMD, Uttar Pradesh was the only state that received 77.3 mm of rainfall, which is 65 percent less than the 220 mm expected for this duration. In IMD terminology, a rainfall deficit between minus 60 to minus 99 is considered a "large deficient".

In Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has two sub-divisions - east Uttar Pradesh and west Uttar Pradesh. While east UP received just 77.2 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 15 against the 243.5 (minus 68 percent), west UP received 77.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 187.1 mm (minus 59 percent). Keeping this in mind, IMD termed West UP's rain as "deficient" and east UP's rain as "large deficient".

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD's Director General, Meteorology, said, "The monsoon trough continued to be continuously south of its normal position. For July, it ought to be along the Ganganagar-Allahabad-Kolkata but was in fact, was aligned along Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh-Odisha, thereby, the entire rainfall went to central and peninsular India."

With the IMD expecting the monsoon trough to move northwards, Mohapatra said, "Uttar Pradesh is now set to receive good rainfall from July 18 while it is likely to be extremely heavy from July 19."

The heavy to extremely heavy rainfall would go on till at least July 22-23, he said, adding, "This rainfall may not wipe out the entire deficit for UP but will substantially reduce it."