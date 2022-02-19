Uttar Pradesh lifts night curfew amid declining COVID-19 cases

Adhering to the declining number of Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to cut down the ongoing night curfew. As per a statement released by ANI, the state will remove night curfew from Saturday night.

Last week, the state had reduced the curfew from 10 pm - 6 am to 11 pm - 5am.

The decision to uplift night curfew has come just before the start of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which will be conducted in seven phases.

The seven phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections commenced on February 10. Polling for the first two phases of the elections has been held. The third phase of polling will take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Meanwhile, the general public remains concerned about the potential increase in Covid-19 cases due to the poll campaigns.

During the third wave of the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh’s daily surge in Covid-19 cases touched 18,000 mark. Considering the improving situation, the central government asked the states and union territories to review the restrictions this week.

"Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the state and UT," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan mentioned in a letter to states and union territories.

Following February 12, India has been witnessing less than 50,000 Covid cases. The country recorded 22,270 cases in the last 24 hours. Notably, Uttar Pradesh recorded 842 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.