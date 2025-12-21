FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 5 injured as wall of under-construction house collapses in Agra

The incident occurred in Bijauli village when seven people had gathered in the basement of the house to warm themselves by lighting a bonfire. All of them were trapped under the debris after the wall collapse. Here are more details on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 07:57 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 5 injured as wall of under-construction house collapses in Agra
The rescued people were immediately rushed to the nearby community health centre.
Two people died and several others were injured after a basement wall of an under-construction house collapsed in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (December 21). The incident occurred in Bijauli village when seven people had gathered in the basement of the house to warm themselves by lighting a bonfire. All of them were trapped under the debris after the wall collapse.

According to a report by India Today, nearly 50 locals rushed to the spot with shovels to remove the debris and rescue those trapped underneath. It reportedly took them two-and-a-half hours to clear the debris. The rescued people were immediately rushed to the nearby community health centre for treatment. The deceased have reportedly been identified as Hiralal (aged 65 years) and Yogesh (45), and the injured as Ramendra (58), Sunil (38), Bhuralal (48), Kallu (32), and Uttam (45). The injured persons were undergoing medical treatment, as per the report.

The report said that the house belongs to Zor Singh Prajapati, a resident of the Bijauli village. The incident happened as the wall had been recently built and had not completely dried. After the wall collapsed, local police arrived at the spot and started investigating the matter. They also sent the body of the two deceased for a post-mortem examination.

