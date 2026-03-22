Uttar Pradesh: Land acquisition underway for industrial corridor near Meerut-Pauri highway and Gorakhpur-Shamli expressway, check details

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INDIA
The district administration has proposed the acquisition of 1,175 hectares of land in eight villages of the Mereut tehsil and 734.65 hectares of land in eight villages of the Najibabad tehsil.
The Uttar Pradesh government is moving ahead with plans to develop an industrial corridor near the Mereut-Pauri Highway-119 and the proposed Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway. The district administration has identified 16 villages in the Biznour and Najibabad tehsil areas, covering approximately 2,000 hectares of land, for the project.
The selected land is situated near the Mereut-Pauri Highway-119 and the proposed Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway, making it an ideal location for the industrial corridor. The district administration has proposed the acquisition of 1,175 hectares of land in eight villages of the Mereut tehsil and 734.65 hectares of land in eight villages of the Najibabad tehsil.
The villages identified for land acquisition include Ppapur Khurd, Swaheri Khurd, Alipur Makhun, Ulkapur, Yusufabad, Begampur, Gajraula Achpal, and Mudhala in the Mereut tehsil, and Fajalpur Parvat, Jahanpur, Virpur, Faizabad, Sherpur Jamal, Tarikampur, Sarai Bahaduruddin, and Husainpur Jamal in the Najibabad tehsil.
The industrial corridor is expected to have excellent connectivity with the Mereut-Pauri Highway-119 and the proposed Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway. The project is part of the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to promote industrial development and create employment opportunities in the region.
The industrial corridor is expected to attract major companies and industries, boosting the local economy.
The Uttar Pradesh government has already signed MoUs worth Rs 11,544 crore for the project. The state government is working closely with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA) to ensure the successful implementation of the project.
According to officials, the industrial corridor will provide a significant boost to the local economy and create employment opportunities for the youth in the region.