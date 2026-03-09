FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Uttar Pradesh: Land acquisition for Ganga-Jewar link expressway gains momentum, 39 villages to get benefit, check details

The Greenfield Link Expressway will provide a direct link between the Ganga Expressway and the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport).

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 07:16 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Land acquisition for Ganga-Jewar link expressway gains momentum, 39 villages to get benefit, check details
The Greenfield Link Expressway project is gaining momentum in Western UP, with the land acquisition process picking up pace. The proposed expressway will cover five tehsils in Bulandshahr district, impacting around 8700 farmers across 39 villages. According to reports, the project will require the acquisition of approximately 677 hectares of land.

Land acquisition process underway

The land acquisition process is being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA). Chunku Ram Patel, Special Officer (Land Acquisition) at UPIDA, said that the district administration will determine the compensation rates for the land to be acquired. The villages affected by the project include Amanullapur, Inayatpur, Kapna, Bhagwanpur, and Hasanpur Laduki in Khurja tehsil, among others.

Villages affected by the project

The expressway will also impact villages in Bulandshahr, Siana, Shikarpur, and Anupshahr tehsils. The exact details of the villages are being finalized as part of the land acquisition process. The proposed expressway is expected to serve as an economic corridor for Western UP, boosting industrial investment in the region.

The Greenfield Link Expressway will provide a direct link between the Ganga Expressway and the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport). This is expected to attract warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing units to the area, creating thousands of job opportunities for local youth. The project is also expected to benefit farmers, who will receive compensation at rates several times higher than the current circle rates.

Improved connectivity

The expressway will significantly reduce travel time between Bulandshahr and Jewar Airport, providing a seamless and efficient transportation network. The project is designed to be access-controlled, ensuring smooth traffic flow and reduced fuel consumption. The information provided is based on general sources, and readers are advised to verify the details independently.

