Uttar Pradesh: Kushinagar to get Rs 24 crore new bridge, to reduce traffic congestion, check details

The existing bridge is a major bottleneck, causing hours-long traffic jams, especially during peak hours. The narrow width of the bridge makes it difficult for heavy vehicles to pass through, leading to frequent congestion.

A new bridge is set to be constructed on Khanua Nala, connecting Kushinagar district with Deoria district and Bihar state, at a cost of Rs 24 crore. The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Limited (UPSBC) has been appointed as the executing agency for the project.

The decision to construct a new bridge was made in response to the growing traffic congestion on the existing bridge, which was built during the British era and is too narrow to accommodate two-way traffic.

Relief for commuters

The existing bridge is a major bottleneck, causing hours-long traffic jams, especially during peak hours. The narrow width of the bridge makes it difficult for heavy vehicles to pass through, leading to frequent congestion. The construction of a new bridge is expected to provide relief to commuters and boost economic activity in the region.

Local residents have welcomed the decision, saying it will improve connectivity and facilitate trade and commerce.

Efforts of local MLA

The construction of the new bridge is a result of the efforts of local MLA Surendra Kumar Kushwaha, who had been advocating for the project for years. The state government has approved the project, and the UPSBC has begun the process of awarding contracts for the construction work'.

According to Vijayendra Singh, Assistant Director of UPSBC, the construction work is expected to begin soon.

Improved connectivity

The new bridge will not only improve connectivity between Kushinagar and Deoria districts but also enhance trade and commerce with Bihar state. The region is an important hub for agricultural produce, and the improved connectivity is expected to boost economic growth.

Local residents, including Ram Anand Prasad, Yogendra Kushwaha, Arvind Kushwaha, Sanjay Prasad, and JP Kushwaha, have expressed their happiness over the development, saying it will fulfill a long-standing demand of the local population