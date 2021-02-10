Another Vikas Dubey in Kasganj: Goons kill constable, injure SI during liquor raid

A police constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector was badly injured after being allegedly attacked by goons in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, where they had gone to raid an illegal liquor factory in the area. The deceased constable has been identified as Devendra while the SI has been identified as Ashok Kumar.

According to CP Singh, District Magistrate, Kasganj, the sub-inspector and the constable had gone in search of criminals in Nagla Dhimar village in Sidhpura police station area in Kasganj on Tuesday, where they were attacked.

The cops had gone to raid the area on Tuesday evening over a tip-off about a large scale illegal liquor business when some miscreants captured the personnel and attacked them with sticks. The main accused of the incident is said to be Moti Dhimar, who is the history-sheeter of Sidhpura Kotwali. There are already 11 cases registered on him.

A search operation was conducted and additional forces were called after the cops who had fled from the site of the incident notified the officials. The personnel were found with serious injuries in a field in Nagla Dhimar village and were taken to a local hospital. However, Devendra succumbed to his injuries.

"In an unfortunate incident, constable Devendra lost his life. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to give ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs and job to a family member of the constable," said the DM.

It has been learned that the police has killed the criminal Moti's brother Elgar Singh in the encounter.

Chief Minister's office also confirmed the DM's statement and said, "Chief Minister has directed for the treatment of the inspector who has been injured and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs and a government job for a family member of the constable who lost his life."

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has also instructed for strict action against the "elements involved in the alleged hostage of Police personnel in Kasganj." "Action to be taken against the culprits under National Security Act," the CMO said.

The horrific incident reminds of the Kanpur encounter case where eight policemen were shot dead by gangster Vikas Dubey last year.