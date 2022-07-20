Uttar Pradesh: Kanwar from Rajasthan killed in road crash in Greater Noida

File Photo

Authorities confirmed the death of a 75-year-old man on the Kanwar Yatra in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh's westernmost metropolis, on Wednesday.

The Shiva devotee was hit by an unidentified car on National Highway 91 in the Dadri police station area late Tuesday night while travelling to Haridwar to obtain water from the Ganga, according to a police officer.

"The deceased has been identified as Brij Lal, who hailed from Rajasthan's Karauli district. The body has been sent for post-mortem after which it would be handed over to his family on Wednesday," the official said.

Shravan, the fortunate month of the Hindu calendar, is the time of year when worshippers of Lord Shiva, particularly those in the north of the country, go to Uttarakhand to collect the sacred water of the Ganga. Lord The sacred water is then presented to Lord Shiva.

In the meanwhile, top police officers in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been reviewing the yearly pilgrimage plans on the district's pilgrimage routes.

Officials from the Greater Noida Police, including Commissioner Alok Singh, Joint Commissioner Luv Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Minakshi Katyayan, met on Tuesday to discuss the Kanwar Yatra plans, according to a statement from the department.

"Local police officials were instructed to patrol the yatra routes and deploy drones also to monitor the area. The entry of heavy vehicles along the routes will stay prohibited for the Kanwar Yatra period," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)