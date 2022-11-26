Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher drills class 5 student's hand for failing to recite maths table

Uttar Pradesh news: A committee has been formed to investigate the entire incident that took place at a Kanpur school.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher drills class 5 student's hand for failing to recite maths table
Uttar Pradesh: Teacher drills class 5 student's hand for failing to recite maths table (representational image)

In a shocking incident, a teacher allegedly drilled a class five student`s hand as punishment after he failed to recite the table of two. The incident took in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. According to reports, the victim was identified as a resident of Sisamau studying at the upper primary school at Premnagar.

The teacher, an instructor affiliated with an IBT institute that works under the government, gives training lessons in different schools under a skill training program, reports suggest. According to a statement issued by the police, the victim`s relatives reached the school on learning about the incident, resulting in an uproar on campus.

In her complaint to the police, the student said, "The teacher (name withheld) asked me to recite the `Table of 2`. As I failed to do so, he drilled my hand. A fellow student standing beside me unplugged the drill immediately."

The student suffered injuries to his left hand, reports said. He was reportedly sent home from school after the incident and received a minor treatment.

READ | Video: Patient dies as ambulance runs out of fuel in Rajasthan, relatives push vehicle to get him to hospital

The teacher in-charge allegedly did not inform local education officials about the incident. It was only after an uproar by the family members that the block education officials were informed. On receiving information, the basic shiksha adhikari and the block education officer reached the spot to investigate the matter.

Speaking about the incident, Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Kanpur Nagar, Sujit Kumar Singh said, "A committee has been formed to investigate this entire incident. Block education officers of Prem Nagar and Shastri Nagar will investigate the matter and send a report. Anyone found guilty would face punitive action."

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Diabetes news: 5 fruits to avoid if you want to control your blood sugar
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash promotes her Marathi film, Parineeti Chopra promotes Code Name Tiranga
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup stadium
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.