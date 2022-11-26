Uttar Pradesh: Teacher drills class 5 student's hand for failing to recite maths table (representational image)

In a shocking incident, a teacher allegedly drilled a class five student`s hand as punishment after he failed to recite the table of two. The incident took in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. According to reports, the victim was identified as a resident of Sisamau studying at the upper primary school at Premnagar.

The teacher, an instructor affiliated with an IBT institute that works under the government, gives training lessons in different schools under a skill training program, reports suggest. According to a statement issued by the police, the victim`s relatives reached the school on learning about the incident, resulting in an uproar on campus.

In her complaint to the police, the student said, "The teacher (name withheld) asked me to recite the `Table of 2`. As I failed to do so, he drilled my hand. A fellow student standing beside me unplugged the drill immediately."

The student suffered injuries to his left hand, reports said. He was reportedly sent home from school after the incident and received a minor treatment.

The teacher in-charge allegedly did not inform local education officials about the incident. It was only after an uproar by the family members that the block education officials were informed. On receiving information, the basic shiksha adhikari and the block education officer reached the spot to investigate the matter.

Speaking about the incident, Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Kanpur Nagar, Sujit Kumar Singh said, "A committee has been formed to investigate this entire incident. Block education officers of Prem Nagar and Shastri Nagar will investigate the matter and send a report. Anyone found guilty would face punitive action."

(With inputs from ANI)