Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur airport's new terminal expansion plans unveiled, to offer mall, lounge and multiple other amenities for travellers

The expansion is also expected to increase the number of flights operating from Kanpur, including connecting flights to international destinations.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 07:01 AM IST

TRENDING NOW

    Kanpur Airport, located in Chakeri, is set to undergo a significant expansion, with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) proposing a 100-acre land acquisition to develop the new terminal into a facility comparable to Lucknow's Amousi Airport. The proposal has been submitted to the state government, and the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) is expected to provide the necessary land for the project. The expansion aims to incorporate features similar to Delhi Airport, including a shopping mall, lounges, and a host of other passenger amenities that will enhance the travel experience for users of the airport, according to a report by Live Hindustan.

    What are the facilities that will be provided? 

    The Airport Authority has outlined an ambitious plan for Kanpur Airport's expansion, which includes the development of a shopping mall, lounges, and various other passenger facilities that are typically found at international airports. According to officials from the Airport Authority, once the land acquisition process begins, the design phase for the expansion will commence. It has been assured that this airport will surpass other airports in Uttar Pradesh in terms of facilities and infrastructure, as per a report by Live Hindustan..

    The new terminal will be equipped with all necessary resources for security and passenger convenience, comparable to those available at international airports. The expansion is also expected to increase the number of flights operating from Kanpur, including connecting flights to international destinations. Furthermore, direct flights to major Indian cities with international airports, such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Delhi, will become more feasible following the expansion.

    CISF accommodation and facilities

    As part of the expansion plan, five acres of the acquired land will be allocated for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to construct their residential quarters and a permanent office. The proposal also includes a primary school for the children of CISF personnel, ensuring that the security force's needs are adequately met within the expanded airport complex. This provision is part of a previous proposal and is included in the land request made to the state government.

    Current status of Kanpur Airport

    Currently, Kanpur Airport operates flights to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai. The flights to Delhi and Mumbai are daily, while flights to Hyderabad and Bengaluru operate three to four days a week. The Bengaluru flight, starting from last Friday, has been reduced to three days a week. The limited number of flights and destinations is expected to change significantly after the proposed expansion, with more flights and new routes likely to be added, including international connecting flights.

    Official statement

    Kanpur Airport Director Pradeep Yadav confirmed that a proposal to acquire 100 acres of land for the expansion of Kanpur Airport has been sent to the state government. He stated that once the state government provides the land, the expansion of Kanpur Airport will be carried out, incorporating many new features. \

    He added that this will transform the appearance of Kanpur Airport, making it a modern and well-equipped facility. The expansion is being closely monitored by the Airport Advisory Committee, chaired by Member of Parliament Devendra Singh Bhole, who raised the issue in a previous meeting, prompting the Airport Authority to initiate work in this direction.

