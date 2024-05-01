UP man with two wives kills live-in partner, burns body in metal trunk; here's how murder came to light

According to the police, the murder took place on January 8. The accused allegedly wrapped the body in a tarpaulin and kept it hidden for some time. He then bought a metal trunk, collected firewood, placed the body inside the box, and set it ablaze.

A retired railway employee with two wives allegedly killed his 35-year-old live-in partner, stuffed her body into a metal trunk, and set it on fire earlier this month, news reports said. The accused, Ram Singh Parihar, reportedly dumped the ashes in a river before attempting to move the trunk to his second wife's house. Parihar killed his partner Preeti because she had allegedly been demanding a large sum of money from him, having already taken lakhs of rupees, according to an initial police investigation.

According to the police, the murder took place on January 8. The accused allegedly wrapped the body in a tarpaulin and kept it hidden for some time. He then bought a metal trunk, collected firewood, placed the body inside the box, and set it ablaze. Parihar allegedly dumped the ashes into a river in an attempt to destroy evidence. Parihar later tried to send the metal trunk to his second wife’s house with the help of his son by hiring a loader vehicle. But the loader driver grew suspicious and informed the police.

When police reached the spot and broke open the locked box, they found charred human bone fragments and coal-like material inside it. They have since sent the mortal remains for a forensic examination. Parihar is reportedly absconding, and multiple police teams have been formed to nab him. Police said the accused already has two wives and had been living with Preeti, whose alleged financial demands led to tensions and eventually to her murder. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family. Two people, including Parihar's son, have been taken into custody for interrogation.