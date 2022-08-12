Uttar Pradesh: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist sent to kill Nupur Sharma arrested by ATS in Saharanpur

Former BJP leader Nupur Sharma (File photo)

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday said that the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Pakistani terrorist from Saharanpur, just a few days ahead of Independence Day 2022. The terrorist was reportedly tasked with killing former BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The terrorist, who was linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Tehrikh-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was arrested by the UP ATS from Saharanpur today. Muhammad Nadeem had travelled to UP with the intention of murdering Nupur Sharma, who has been embroiled in controversy for several months.

Uttar Pradesh | Terrorist Muhammad Nadeem was in direct contact with Pakistan-based terrorist outfits JeM & TTP. He was given the task by JeM to kill Nupur Sharma: UP ATS https://t.co/o9EUvPObyh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2022

As per ANI reports, the UP ATS said, “Terrorist Muhammad Nadeem was in direct contact with Pakistan-based terrorist outfits JeM & TTP. He was given the task by JeM to kill Nupur Sharma.”

This comes just over a month after a tailor in Udaipur and a pharmacist in Amravati were brutally murdered by assailants for supporting Nupur Sharma over a social media post. Investigations in both cases are still being carried out.

