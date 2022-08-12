Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist sent to kill Nupur Sharma arrested by ATS in Saharanpur

The ATS in Uttar Pradesh has arrested one terrorist from Saharanpur, who was allegedly linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed, sent to kill Nupur Sharma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

Former BJP leader Nupur Sharma (File photo)

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday said that the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Pakistani terrorist from Saharanpur, just a few days ahead of Independence Day 2022. The terrorist was reportedly tasked with killing former BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The terrorist, who was linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Tehrikh-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was arrested by the UP ATS from Saharanpur today. Muhammad Nadeem had travelled to UP with the intention of murdering Nupur Sharma, who has been embroiled in controversy for several months.

 

 

As per ANI reports, the UP ATS said, “Terrorist Muhammad Nadeem was in direct contact with Pakistan-based terrorist outfits JeM & TTP. He was given the task by JeM to kill Nupur Sharma.”

This comes just over a month after a tailor in Udaipur and a pharmacist in Amravati were brutally murdered by assailants for supporting Nupur Sharma over a social media post. Investigations in both cases are still being carried out.

READ | Tejashwi Yadav vs Giriraj Singh: Know how RJD’s '10 lakh jobs' promise sparked war of words on Twitter

First-image
UK police caught thief hiding inside teddy bear, netizens react to viral post
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
