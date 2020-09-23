Yogi's gift to Uttar Pradesh on Diwali! International flights to take off from this district

This Diwali, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going deliver a special gift to the people of Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister has announced that international flights from Kushinagar airport will start from the occasion of Deepawali. The airport is also known as 'Padrauna Airport', which is 52 km away from Gorakhpur, the native place of Yogi Adityanath.

At the Union Cabinet meeting held in June under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it had been decided that Kushinagar will be made into an international airport. With this completed, Uttar Pradesh will now have a total of four airports, including the upcoming Jewar airport. Why Kushinagar Airport?

Now the question arises, why international flights need to take off from Kushinagar? Addressing this issue Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath explained the fact that the airport lies close to the international border. The entire area of Kushinagar is part of the 'Buddha Circuit'. The launch of international flights will increase the inflow of foreign tourists, which will greatly benefit the tourism sector. There is a lot of potential for tourism in this entire eastern UP region, Yogi said, adding that therefore the authorities have been ordered to prepare an action plan to make it an international tourist hub. In addition, a growing number of youth from Bihar and eastern UP are flying to various Gulf countries for employment. The launch of this airport will greatly facilitate their journeys and international flights as well. How many airports are there in Uttar Pradesh currently?

There are currently a total of two international airports in Uttar Pradesh. One is the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, and the other is Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. The Taj International Airport in Greater Noida is currently in progress. Following the merger of Kushinagar airport, the state will have a total of four international airports.