Uttar Pradesh: In a bizarre case, bus with 34 passengers 'hijacked' by loan recovery agents in Agra

The bus had left from Gurugram in Haryana for Madhya Pradesh.

In a bizarre incident, some employees of a finance firm allegedly hijacked a passenger bus from New Southern Bypass in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday.

The driver and the helper of the bus were forced to get down by the employees and seized control. 34 passengers were on the bus when it was hijacked.

Reportedly, all the passengers are safe.

"Three people from Gwalior filed a complaint today that the bus they were travelling in from Gurgaon to Panna was overtaken & seized by members of a finance company, that apparently financed the bus. A case is being registered, we're investigating the matter," Bablu Singh, Agra SSP said.

The criminals posed as employees of a finance company when they asked the driver to stop the vehicle.

Talking to Zee News, the SSP said that the abductors were people of Shree Ram Finance.

"Regarding the bus incident in Agra, the finance company had illegally seized the bus. Driver and passengers are safe," Additional Chief Secretary, Avinash Avasthi said.

The bus owner died yesterday and his son is doing last rites.

The police are still trying to locate the whereabouts of the bus. Agra police have launched a probe in this matter.