Uttar Pradesh imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs for Christmas, New Year amid rising Omicron fears

Amid the rising number of Omicron cases across the country, the government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to impose a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming festive season, so that the spread of the virus remains under control in the state.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police DK Thakur states that police officials had been issued directives to curb Christmas and New Year revelry. He further added that action will be taken against anyone who violated the guidelines issued by the state government.

The police commissioner further stated that check posts and barricades will be set up on roads, especially near bars, clubs, and lounges to make sure people are not driving in an inebriated state and proper safety is being maintained by all vehicles.

Security in malls and other crowded places will also be tightened to make sure that people are observing COVID-19 appropriate behavior. The extra police force will be deployed in the east and the northern regions of the city that house the maximum number of clubs, lounges, and malls.

Check the guidelines issued by the UP government below-

Check posts and barricades will be set up on roads, especially near bars, clubs, and lounges to maintain proper safety.

Tightening of security at malls and other crowded places during Christmas and New Year time.

Extra police force will be deployed in the east and the north regions of the city that house the maximum number of clubs.

A team of doctors and other staff will be deputed at Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre to keep a watch over the situation.

The red zones have been marked to ensure better implementation of proper COVID-19 guidelines.

In order to avoid a large number of mass gatherings, many churches have limited their Christmas celebrations to invitees only. Several events in public places have also been cancelled in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases.

Many hotels and clubs have also decided not to go ahead with New Year celebrations this year, however, malls and other restricted areas will be conducting events keeping proper COVID-19 protocols in mind.

(With IANS inputs)