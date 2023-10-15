UP weather update: Rainfall, thunderstorms likely for next 3 days in these cities; check latest forecast

According to the reports, there may be light to moderate rain in some places along with thunderstorms and lightning. The weather will change in Uttar Prasdesh from October 15-17.

The weather in Uttar Pradesh is finally changing from the exhorting heat to light and moderate rainfall. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature will reach below 20 degrees in the coming days.

According to the reports, there may be light to moderate rain in some places along with thunderstorms and lightning. The weather will change in UP from October 15-17.

There are chances of lightning in Baghpat, Bijnor, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli and surrounding areas till the morning of 15-16 October.

Till October 17, Agra, Aligarh, Amroha, Badaun, Baghpat, Bahraich, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Etah, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kannauj, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Mainpuri, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Shamli, Sitapur and surrounding areas will witness a little rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon has gone from UP. There was still no chance of rain in any area. It was a clear and bright sunny day and there was a feeling of rosy cold in the morning and evening. Due to this disturbance, the weather may change in the coming days.