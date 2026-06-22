Uttar Pradesh Horror: Teen allegedly kills brother, sister-in-law and nephew in Gorakhpur; probe underway

A 16-year-old boy was detained for allegedly killing his elder brother, sister-in-law and three-year-old nephew with a sharp-edged weapon while they slept in Gorakhpur's Balua village.

A 16-year-old boy allegedly hacked his elder brother, sister-in-law and their three-year-old son to death while they were asleep at their home in Balua village of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district in the early hours of Monday, police officials said.

The incident occurred around 3 am in the village, which falls under the Bansgaon police station area, nearly 50 kilometres from the district headquarters. The victims have been identified as Amit Gupta, his wife Ranjana Gupta and their son Reyansh.

Attack took place while family slept

According to the police, all three victims were sleeping in the same room when the teenager allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon.

The accused's parents were asleep in another room at the time of the incident. Investigators believe the attack took place inside the room where the victims were sleeping, leaving all three with fatal injuries.

Father raises alarm

Police said the boy's father woke up after hearing screams from the room. When he rushed to check, he allegedly found Amit, Ranjana and Reyansh lying in a pool of blood. He also reportedly saw his younger son coming out of the room carrying the weapon used in the attack. The father immediately alerted neighbours before informing the police.

Juvenile detained

Senior police officers reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation.

The teenager was later detained from an upstairs room of the house. Police claimed that a blood-stained weapon was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victims' father, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Motive under investigation

SP (South) Dinesh Puri confirmed that the three victims were killed inside the room and said the juvenile is being questioned.

The motive behind the killings has not yet been established. However, preliminary findings suggest that a dispute related to a family-run shop may have been a factor behind the alleged attack. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crime.