Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man shoots wife outside ICICI bank in Lucknow, kills sister at home, then himself

A shocking case of double murder followed by suicide unfolded in Lucknow on Thursday. A man allegedly shot his wife at her workplace, then returned home to kill his sister before taking his own life.

A shocking case of double murder followed by suicide unfolded in Lucknow on Thursday. A man allegedly shot his wife at her workplace, then returned home to kill his sister before taking his own life.

Manas Vajpayee, an employee at the State Bank of India (SBI), approached his wife, Divya Mishra, outside the ICICI Bank branch in the upscale Gomti Nagar area around noon. Eyewitnesses told the police that the 38-year-old Manas called Divya outside the bank where she worked and spoke with her for a few minutes before shooting her and fleeing the scene. Divya was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Manas and Divya had been married for 12 years but had been living separately for over a year. Reports indicate that Divya filed for divorce last year, and Manas allegedly accused her of infidelity.

In a tragic twist, Manas also shot his 28-year-old sister, Shiva Vajpayee, who was reportedly struggling with mental health issues. Before taking his own life, Manas posted a disturbing WhatsApp status declaring that he had killed his wife and sister. The message read: "Today I killed my wife who cheated on me. Now I have to kill myself and my sister, her sister Pragya, and everything."

A neighbour, who is a shop owner near Manas Vajpayee's house, recounted that Manas returned home around 12:30 PM looking hurried and sweating profusely. He went inside his house and played the Hanuman Chalisa. When the neighbour saw Manas's WhatsApp status, he entered the house and discovered that Manas had taken his own life.