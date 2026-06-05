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Uttar Pradesh horror: 70-year-old man hacked to death with axe, accused had earlier molested victim's granddaughter

The SP said preliminary investigation revealed that a case of molestation involving the victim's granddaughter had earlier been registered against the accused.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 08:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Uttar Pradesh horror: 70-year-old man hacked to death with axe, accused had earlier molested victim's granddaughter
Uttar Pradesh horror (AI-generated image)
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A 70-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with an axe while he was asleep in Uttar Pradesh's Banda. According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday night in Semardaha village under Bahilpurwa police station limits, where Ramnaresh Kori was sleeping in a thatched shelter behind his house.

Murder case registered against accused

Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said the victim was attacked with an axe and killed on the spot. The crime came to light on Friday morning when family members found the blood-soaked body and informed the police, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's son, police have registered a murder case against Guddu alias Udit Narayan Kori.

Police probe underway

The SP said preliminary investigation revealed that a case of molestation involving the victim's granddaughter had earlier been registered against the accused. Police have named him in the FIR on that basis and are probing the possible motive behind the killing. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, Singh said, adding that the case would be solved soon. 

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