Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has confirmed the presence of crude oil in Ballia after a three-month survey in the Ganga basin. The oil reserves were found at a depth of 3,000 metres on land owned by the family of Chittu Pandey, a well-known freedom fighter, according to reports.

To proceed with the drilling, ONGC has leased six-and-a-half acres from the Pandey family for three years, paying an annual rent of Rs 10 lakh. Drilling work has already started and requires 25,000 litres of water daily. The project is expected to be completed by April 2025. If the results are positive, ONGC plans to drill more wells in the 300-km crude oil belt extending from Sagarpali in Ballia to Phaphamau in Prayagraj.

If the oil reserves prove commercially viable, ONGC may acquire more land at higher rates, benefiting local farmers. Neel Pandey, a descendant of Chittu Pandey, confirmed the lease agreement with an option for a one-year extension. The discovery has the potential to boost the region’s economy and establish Ballia as a key oil-producing area.

India had estimated crude oil reserves of 587.335 million metric tonnes as of April 2021. The major oil-producing regions include the western offshore area, Assam, and Gujarat. ONGC, established in 1956, has been at the forefront of India’s oil exploration, with major discoveries like Mumbai High, the country’s largest oil field.

In 2024, ONGC announced five new oil and gas discoveries, both onshore and offshore, as part of its plan to increase domestic production and reduce dependence on imports. The Ballia discovery is a significant step in these efforts, highlighting India’s untapped energy resources.