Greater Noida West to NH-91 travel to get easier as new 4-lane road from Ek Murti to Ghaziabad to bring traffic relief, fix waterlogging woes, tender issued

The road from Ek Murti Chowk in Greater Noida West, running via Jalalpur to Chapraula and toward Ghaziabad, narrows beyond the railway bridge. That regularly triggers traffic congestion.

Travel between Greater Noida West and National Highway-91 will become easier. The stretch from the railway bridge on Bisrakh Road in Chapraula to National Highway (NH)-91 will be widened to four lanes. The authority has finished the survey and issued the tender. Work is likely to start in one to two months.

The road from Ek Murti Chowk in Greater Noida West, running via Jalalpur to Chapraula and toward Ghaziabad, narrows beyond the railway bridge. That regularly triggers traffic congestion. Chapraula has a high concentration of industrial units. Considering this, the authority decided to widen the road between the railway bridge (Bisrakh Road) and NH-91.

New 4-lane road to be constructed

The existing two-lane road will become four lanes. One new lane will be added on each side along with a divider. This road connects to NH-91 near Chapraula police post. A large number of commuters heading toward Ghaziabad use this route. Senior Manager Prabhat Shankar said that the road between the railway bridge and NH-91 is about one kilometre long. It is to be made four lanes. Culverts and RCC drains will be constructed for drainage. Once the tender process is complete, work will begin soon. The executing agency will have to complete the work in one year.

A new alternate route will also be built to directly connect Greater Noida West with Lalkuan in Ghaziabad. A proposal for this is being drafted. Once ready, it will reduce congestion on the Shahberi and Vijay Nagar routes. As per the project department official, a four-lane road will be built. It will start from Sector-16 in Greater Noida West, run alongside Chipiyana Buzurg village, and meet GT Road-91 near Lalkuan. The new alternate route will be around three kilometres long.

CEO on long-term traffic plan

Greater Noida CEO Ravi Kumar said that work is underway on a long-term plan to end traffic jam issues. Preparations are ongoing to start flight services from Noida International Airport. In that situation, we have to be fully ready to handle the additional traffic load. Directions have been issued to widen all major city roads. Work is underway on plans for elevated roads, underpasses, and new alternate routes. Experts will be consulted for this.