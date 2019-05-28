Headlines

India

Uttar Pradesh grand alliance hopes bypolls will heal wounds

The bypolls are likely to take place for 11 Assembly seats vacated after sitting MLAs were elected, and will have to take place within six months.

Manan Kumar

Updated: May 28, 2019, 05:35 AM IST

The SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan suffered massive losses in Uttar Pradesh, where it could win only a combined total of 15 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, but the constituents aren't ready to throw in the towel just yet. BSP sources said the party is willing to continue with the alliance for the upcoming by-elections. The bypolls are likely to take place for 11 Assembly seats vacated after sitting MLAs were elected, and will have to take place within six months.

The sources said that if the Mahagathbandhan can win half of these seats, the parties will stick together until the 2022 Assembly polls. However, while these remarks have emerged from the BSP camp, the SP and RLD have both been quiet.

The Lok Sabha polls were kind to the BSP, which saw its tally go up from zero in 2014 to 10 in 2019. SP's tally, however, remained at five, while the RLD failed to open its account in both elections.

Detailed post-mortem analysis are likely to be held in the coming weeks, to check if the BSP's support base was eroded by the SP or the vice-versa. From a perfunctory look at the results, it appears that the gains are the BSP's alone.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which has lost its voteshare in Uttar Pradesh, has also made it clear that it wants to rebuild its own base in the state.

A Sorry Figure

  • Mahagathbandhan jointly won only 15 seats: BSP won 10 and SP five. RLD got zero seats.
  • Bypolls to 11 seats will be held within six months, while Assembly polls are due in 2022.

