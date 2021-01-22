UP govt to restructure state departments, remove 20,000 posts

Headlines

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: How many matches have India won under their leadership?

Coal scam case: CBI witness moves SC after ED names him accused in linked case, claims violation of fundamental right

Women's Reservation Bill tabled in Lok Sabha: Know key points of the bill

X will soon charge users ‘a small monthly payment’: Elon Musk

Pallavi Joshi shuts down trolls calling The Vaccine War 'agenda-driven' film: 'They aren't my audience'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: How many matches have India won under their leadership?

Coal scam case: CBI witness moves SC after ED names him accused in linked case, claims violation of fundamental right

Women's Reservation Bill tabled in Lok Sabha: Know key points of the bill

Remember Chandrachur Singh? Promising talent of 90s who went missing from Bollywood due to...

7 highest-rated films of Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actresses who played romantic lead and mother to the same actor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

Pallavi Joshi shuts down trolls calling The Vaccine War 'agenda-driven' film: 'They aren't my audience'

Nana Patekar comments on end of superstardom era, remembers Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor: 'Aaj kal har hafte...'

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez officially file for divorce after two years of marriage

HomeIndia

India

UP govt to restructure state departments, remove 20,000 posts

Aside from restructuring the departments, the government is going to take an assessment of the number of government employees in various departments.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 22, 2021, 09:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Uttar Pradesh government is going to take steps to make changes in its administrative structure soon, based on the recommendations of a committee. As per the sources, the state government would consider merging several state departments, with as many as 95 departments in the fray to be restructured into 54 departments.

Aside from restructuring and revamping of the government departments, the government is going to take an assessment of the number of government employees in various departments. It is reported that the UP government believed that this process would not only reduce the number of departments but also help with the speed with which work takes place.

It is further reported that more than 20,000 posts in the irrigation department and primary schools in Uttar Pradesh would be done away with if the state government accepted the recommendations of the committee. At the same time, as many as 59,000 posts would be created in other departments in the state.

In this respect, the state government has invited suggestions from these departments till February 20.

The government had earlier constituted a committee in January 2018 under Sanjay Aggarwal, who was the Additional Chief Secretary then. The committee's mandate was to make suggestions about restructuring state departments. It is reported that the committee recommended that the government let go of around 41 of its departments and bring down the total number of departments from 95 to 57.

The committee recommended setting up of a village secretariat in around 59,000 gram panchayats and posting trained government personnel in them.

Other suggestions of the committee included removing various existing posts that became redundant in departments. It suggested creating new positions based on new requirements. According to the committee, people who worked in departments with large deployments could be adjusted in those departments which had lesser members.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max worth around Rs 2,00,000 got a Rs 2000 companion at the launch, finally with a…

Vice President Dhankar, PM Modi, Om Birla to lead Central Hall function tomorrow

Meet IAS officer who was bed-ridden for 1 year after train accident, cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR...

Army, police resume operations against terrorists in Anantnag

Bihar: Six people die after lightning strikes in Aurangabad district

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE